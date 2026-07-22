13 years after fatal crash, Gauhati High Court hikes payout to driver’s family to Rs 8.43 lakh

The accident occurred on June 23, 2013, while the driver was taking his employer's Tata Cruiser to Guwahati. (AI-generated image)

Thirteen years after a driver died in a road accident while on duty, the Gauhati High Court has increased the compensation payable to his family from Rs 5.81 lakh to Rs 8.43 lakh, holding that the authorities wrongly ignored evidence showing that he earned Rs 8,000 a month.

Justice Mridul Kumar Kalita was dealing with a plea by the victim’s family members, including his widow, children and father. They challenged the order of the commissioner, Workmen’s Compensation, Barpeta, which had awarded compensation by taking the victim driver’s monthly wages as Rs 5,500 instead of Rs 12,000, which they claimed was supported by evidence.

“This court is of the considered opinion that the Commissioner, Workmen’s Compensation, Barpeta committed perversity by ignoring relevant material on record while assessing the monthly income of the victim,” the court said on July 20.