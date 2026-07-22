13 years after fatal crash, Gauhati High Court hikes payout to driver’s family to Rs 8.43 lakh

The commissioner for Workmen's Compensation had awarded the family Rs 5.81 lakh by calculating the driver’s salary as Rs 5,500, prompting them to point out that the actual salary was ignored despite the evidence.

Written by: Jagriti Rai
4 min readNew DelhiJul 22, 2026 05:00 PM IST
Gauhati High Court driver accident driving compensationThe accident occurred on June 23, 2013, while the driver was taking his employer's Tata Cruiser to Guwahati. (AI-generated image)
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Thirteen years after a driver died in a road accident while on duty, the Gauhati High Court has increased the compensation payable to his family from Rs 5.81 lakh to Rs 8.43 lakh, holding that the authorities wrongly ignored evidence showing that he earned Rs 8,000 a month.

Justice Mridul Kumar Kalita was dealing with a plea by the victim’s family members, including his widow, children and father. They challenged the order of the commissioner, Workmen’s Compensation, Barpeta, which had awarded compensation by taking the victim driver’s monthly wages as Rs 5,500 instead of Rs 12,000, which they claimed was supported by evidence.

“This court is of the considered opinion that the Commissioner, Workmen’s Compensation, Barpeta committed perversity by ignoring relevant material on record while assessing the monthly income of the victim,” the court said on July 20.

Family challenges award

The man was employed as a driver and allegedly earned a monthly salary of Rs 12,000. On June 23, 2013, while driving his employer’s Tata Cruiser from Kalgachia to Guwahati, the vehicle met with an accident near Sarbhog Naboday School.

The victim sustained grievous injuries and was taken to Hayat Hospital, Guwahati, where he succumbed to the injuries. His widow, children and father later filed a claim under the Employees’ Compensation Act seeking compensation for his death arising out of and in the course of employment.

Justice Mridul Kumar Kalita Gauhati High Court driver accident driving compensation Justice Mridul Kumar Kalita held that the only issue was whether the commissioner had wrongly assessed the monthly income at Rs 5,500.

The commissioner awarded Rs 5.81 lakh by calculating his monthly wages at Rs 5,500, prompting the family to appeal before the high court, arguing that the victim’s actual salary had been wrongly ignored despite the evidence.

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The petitioners argued that the commissioner wrongly held that no salary certificate had been produced. They contended that the finding was perverse because the commissioner ignored evidence which was already on record while assessing the victim’s income.

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‘Can’t ignore salary admission’

The court held that the only issue was whether the commissioner had perversely assessed the monthly income at Rs 5,500 despite evidence regarding his actual salary. It was observed that a finding is perverse when it ignores relevant evidence, relies on irrelevant material, or is based on no evidence at all.

The judge noted that the vehicle owner’s written statement admitted employing the victim as a driver on a monthly salary of Rs 8,000, while the salary certificate mentioned Rs 12,000. Therefore, it was incorrect to conclude that there was no evidence of the victim’s salary. Although the salary certificate could not be fully relied upon because its author was not examined, the owner’s written admission regarding payment of Rs 8,000 per month was undisputed and constituted valid evidence, it held.

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The court underlined the principle that facts which are admitted need not be proved, and the commissioner’s failure to consider the owner’s admission amounted to ignoring evidence. It held that the commissioner should not have resorted to minimum wages for calculating compensation when there was clear evidence of the victim’s actual monthly salary.

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Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai
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Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives. Expertise Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties. Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience. Academic Foundations: Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute. Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More

 

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