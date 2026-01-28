12 years in jail not enough for bail: Why Calcutta High Court refused to release man accused of two murders
Calcutta High Court Article 21 Landmark Case: The Calcutta High Court was hearing the bail application of one Biplab Chhetri alias Biplab Chettri, who has been in custody since 2013 in connection with the murder of Raiganj businessman Sanjib Bardhan.
Written by Vineet Upadhyay
New Delhi | Updated: January 28, 2026 11:13 AM IST
5 min read
Naturally the gravity and heinousness of the offence weighs against the accused, said the Calcutta High Court. (Image generated using AI)
Calcutta High Court Bail Denial Case: Observing that Article 21 under which the cherished principle of reasonable, fair, and just procedure has been granted cannot be applied without assessment of all aspects of a case, the Calcutta High Court recently denied bail to a man accused of allegedly killing a key witness in another alleged murder committed by him.
Justice Tirthankar Ghosh was hearing the bail application of one Biplab Chhetri alias Biplab Chettri, who has been in custody since 2013 in connection with the murder of Raiganj businessman Sanjib Bardhan.
“Article 21 of the Constitution of India cannot be read without assessing the overall circumstances of the case, I am of the opinion that this is not a fit case for granting bail,” said the court in January 22 order.
The accused allegedly killed a man in 2009 and was granted bail in the case. Following this, he killed a key witness in 2009 case in 2013.
The examination of the accused is over, the arguments of the prosecution are also over.
The prosecution case is centred around the accused as such the issue relating to parity that two other accused persons have been granted bail do not ensure any advantage to the petitioner.
The time period consumed for continuing with the arguments on behalf of the accused itself raises a question whether by way of stretching the time during arguments petitioner can claim benefit of right to speedy trial.
At this stage there is nothing on record to suggest that whether the prosecution or judicial system contributed to the delay.
Senior counsel for the petitioner argued that the accused had been incarcerated for nearly 12 years and 10 months, violating his fundamental right to a speedy trial under Article 21 of the Constitution.
Relying on multiple Supreme Court judgments, including Hussainara Khatoon and Satender Kumar Antil, the defence contended that prolonged detention, coupled with delays not attributable to the accused, entitled him to bail.
It was also pointed out that some co-accused had been granted bail on similar grounds.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
Expertise
Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including:
Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability.
Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters.
Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights.
Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More