12 years in jail not enough for bail: Why Calcutta High Court refused to release man accused of two murders

Naturally the gravity and heinousness of the offence weighs against the accused, said the Calcutta High Court. (Image generated using AI)

Calcutta High Court Bail Denial Case: Observing that Article 21 under which the cherished principle of reasonable, fair, and just procedure has been granted cannot be applied without assessment of all aspects of a case, the Calcutta High Court recently denied bail to a man accused of allegedly killing a key witness in another alleged murder committed by him.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh was hearing the bail application of one Biplab Chhetri alias Biplab Chettri, who has been in custody since 2013 in connection with the murder of Raiganj businessman Sanjib Bardhan.

“Article 21 of the Constitution of India cannot be read without assessing the overall circumstances of the case, I am of the opinion that this is not a fit case for granting bail,” said the court in January 22 order.