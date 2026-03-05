12 FIRs, security concerns: Why Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court upheld detention of surrendered militant

The power of preventive detention is not exercised as a measure of punishment, but is preventive in nature, the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court stated. (Image generated using AI)

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court news: Noting that detention of individuals was necessary to prevent activities prejudicial to the security and sovereignty of the Union Territory and country, the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court dismissed a habeas corpus plea filed by a man accused of involvement in militancy and efforts to disrupt state security.

Justice Rajesh Sekhri was dealing with the plea of a man challenging his preventive detention under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act (PSA), 1978. “It was apprehended that he may create communal tension to threaten the sovereignty and integrity of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and the country,” the court said on February 26.