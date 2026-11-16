‘100% whole wheat’ bread is actually 64%? Company fined Rs 1 lakh for ‘unfair trade’

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has held a company liable for misleading consumers by selling its bread as “100 per cent whole wheat bread” despite containing only 64 per cent whole wheat, below the 75 per cent threshold to be labelled “whole wheat bread”.

The authority found that the company continued displaying the disputed packaging on quick-commerce platforms despite assuring it had been withdrawn.

Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare and Commissioner Anupuram Mishra observed that the claim of “100 per cent Whole Wheat Bread“, unequivocally conveys to an average consumer that the impugned product is composed entirely of whole wheat flour, thereby creating “an unambiguous, categorical and misleading impression as to its actual composition, quality and characteristics.”

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

In its October 28 order, the CCPA held that the company’s claims that its bread was “100 per cent whole wheat” amounted to “misleading advertisements and unfair trade practice within the meaning of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 and affects consumers as a class.”

The order further noted, “The scale of such sales is a material consideration in assessing the potential extent of consumer exposure to the representations made on the product packaging and the consequential implications of any alleged deficiency in mandatory disclosures. The wider the market reach and the greater the number of consumers exposed to a product which concealed important information or falsely described the impugned product, the greater the potential impact of any misleading claim of material information.”

“100% Whole Wheat”? The loaf held 64% Tap the slices, 1 to 7, to go through the story 100% claimed on pack 75% legal minimum 64%96.3% whole wheat in the finished loafwhole wheat in the flour mix only 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 The 64% problemA loaf needs 75% whole wheat to be called “Whole Wheat Bread”. This one had 64%, so both the “100%” claim and the name were found misleading. The flour defenceThe maker says atta is 96.3% of its flour (65 of 67.5 kg). CCPA: the pack never said “of flour”. Shoppers read “100%” as the whole loaf. Caught liveThe maker said old packs were off quick-commerce apps. At the 23 October hearing, CCPA screen-shared Blinkit and Zepto: still listed. Dates don’t matchThe maker said new artwork was approved on 13 April. Its counsel later said it began only on 3 August. Front vs backA bold “100%” on the front; a tiny ingredient list on the back with no whole wheat share. Fine print cannot cure a headline claim. The scaleSold since 2011: 1,07,754 packets in FY25, 1,32,437 in FY26, and an estimated 4.1 lakh so far in FY27. The orderStop the ad now, pay a penalty, and file a compliance report in 15 days. The cap is ₹10 lakh, or ₹50 lakh for repeats. Source: CCPA order, 28 October 2026

Not 100 per cent whole wheat

Advocates Gurmukh Singh Arora and Rahul Matharu, who are the complainants in the matter, alleged that a product by a company was marketed as “100 per cent whole wheat bread”, which bears a claim relating to its whole-wheat composition without disclosing the percentage of whole wheat used in the product.

The label allegedly fails to disclose the requisite grain composition, depriving consumers of material information needed to ascertain the product’s actual composition and make an informed purchasing decision.

Story continues below this ad

The CCPA took cognisance of the matter and, in exercising its statutory powers, initiated a preliminary inquiry. Upon perusal of the preliminary inquiry report, it was observed that in the absence of mandatory compliance, such representations undermine informed decision-making and potentially compromise the safety and health of consumers.

Moreover, as per the Regulation, the wheat content to use the nomenclature “Whole Wheat” should not be below 75 per cent. Thus, the impugned advertisement appeared to be misleading consumers and influencing their purchasing decisions to believe that the product comprised 100 per cent Wheat-based Bread, whereas neither the content of wheat to use the nomenclature “Whole Wheat” nor the basis of “100 per cent wheat-based” Bread is disclosed on the packaging.

The company submitted that the product had been manufactured in accordance with its approved formulation and applicable food safety requirements. The expression “100% Whole wheat Bread” was used to indicate that the wheat flour component of the product consists entirely of whole wheat flour (atta) without the use of refined wheat flour (maida). It was intended to distinguish the product from breads manufactured using refined wheat flour and was never intended to represent that every ingredient of the finished product is whole wheat.

The company further contended that the historical product images appearing on certain e-commerce platforms may continue to display earlier packaging artwork uploaded at the time of listing creation. Such images are maintained by the respective platforms and may not immediately reflect subsequent packaging revisions. The Company has requested all its e-commerce partners to replace the historical images with the latest approved packaging mock-up.

Story continues below this ad

Penalty imposed on company for ‘misleading claim’

The CCPA noted that, in the present matter, the product admittedly contains only 64 per cent whole wheat, while the remaining 36 per cent comprises other ingredients, including grains and other constituents. In these circumstances, the company’s claim with a prefix of ‘100 per cent’ is prima facie misleading, insofar as it conveys the impression that the product comprises “100% Whole Wheat”, whereas the disclosed composition demonstrates otherwise.

Additionally, it was observed that the company cannot legitimately extend such a limited or component-specific claim to the product as a whole without clear, adequate, and unambiguous disclosure of the basis of calculation.

Upon being enquired by the CCPA, during the course of the hearing, to display documentary evidence through screen sharing substantiating the purported amendment of the product artwork with effect from April 13, 2026, the company’s counsel submitted that the revised artwork had, in fact, been implemented only from August 3, 2026. The said submission, however, did not satisfactorily explain the continued availability of the impugned packaging in the market after the claimed implementation of the revised artwork

The CCPA said, “It is evident that the expression ‘100 per cent whole wheat’ is misleading and ambiguous and is liable to result in misinterpretation by consumers.” Accordingly, it directed the company to discontinue the false and misleading advertisement with immediate effect and to pay Rs 1 lakh as a penalty.

Story continues below this ad

Don’t miss out on these stories

Railway parking staff demand Rs 20 from man picking up parents, panel orders Rs 13,000

Car stolen, claim rejected over keys left in ignition, insurer liable to pay Rs 4.25 lakh

Man cancels son’s wedding venue 4 months early, resort told to refund Rs 1.89 lakh