‘100% placement guarantee’ is not just profile forwarding, MBA graduate wins Rs 1 lakh

Holding that a private education company cannot rely upon the expression “100% placement guarantee” to induce a consumer to purchase its programme, and interpret it simply as a promise to forward the person’s profile to employers and arrange interviews, a Punjab consumer commission directed the company to refund Rs 84,960 to an MBA graduate after finding that it failed to fulfil its advertised promise.

The Gurdaspur District Consumer Commission also ordered it to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation for mental tension and harassment and Rs 5,000 for litigation expenses.

Dealing with the plea of a student who enrolled in an AI course after seeing its advertisement promising “100% guaranteed placement”, a bench of president Lalit Mohan Dogra and member B S Mathur noted that the failure to establish fulfilment of the material representation, in the circumstances proved on record, constitutes an unfair trade practice within the meaning of the Consumer Protection Act.

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“The opposite parties cannot simultaneously rely upon the expression ‘100% placement guarantee’ to induce a consumer to purchase the programme and, after the consumer has paid the consideration, interpret the same merely as a promise to forward his profile to employers and arrange interviews,” the commission said on September 16.

The order underscored that if the service was limited to providing interview opportunities and recruitment assistance, that limitation ought to have been clearly and prominently disclosed to the complainant at the time of enrolment.

Emphasising that no such obligation can be imposed upon an independent employer, the ruling questioned whether “the opposite parties, after making a representation of 100% placement and accepting Rs 84,960/- from the complainant, discharged the placement obligation which they had undertaken towards him.”

MBA graduate joined AI programme

The complainant, an MBA graduate, enrolled in a six-month online ‘AI in product management’ training programme offered by a private institute after seeing its advertisement promising “100% guaranteed placement”. He paid Rs 84,960 as course fees and completed the programme, receiving a completion certificate on November 24, 2025.

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The complainant alleged that despite repeated follow-ups, the company failed to provide the promised placement and kept giving revised timelines. He then issued a legal notice on April 15, and approached the district consumer commission seeking a refund, compensation, and litigation expenses, alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

The company denied the allegations, contending that it had provided placement assistance and that the “100% placement guarantee” referred only to career preparation, profile optimisation and employer outreach, as the final selection depended on prospective employers.

It also claimed that the complainant had participated in recruitment processes and had declined opportunities in locations such as Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad while preferring Gurgaon/Delhi-NCR.

Student enrolled on placement promise: Order

The commission observed that the complainant had enrolled in the programme on the basis of the opposite parties’ representation of “100% guaranteed placement” and had paid Rs 84,960 after relying on that representation.

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“The complainant has not approached this commission merely on the ground that he was unsuccessful in one or more interviews. His grievance is that he was induced to get enrolled in the programme upon a representation of ‘100% guaranteed placement’ and that despite completion of the course and repeated follow-ups, the promised placement was not ultimately secured,” the order observed.

It noted that the company had not produced interview assessments, ratings, rejection reasons, or any contemporaneous communication from prospective employers to establish that the complainant was rejected because of poor interview performance. The actual employers were also not examined.

The commission further observed that the WhatsApp conversations showed that some vacancies were communicated, including in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, while the complainant preferred Gurgaon/Delhi-NCR.

However, being informed about a vacancy, participating in recruitment and actually securing employment were distinct things. The company had not shown that the complainant received and refused a definite job offer.

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The commission held that recruitment attempts, screening calls and interviews did not amount to successful placement. Since the opposite parties failed to produce an appointment letter, joining report, accepted offer or other proof of actual placement, they could not establish fulfilment of their commitment.

“Where the service provider itself advertises and sells its programme by representing ‘100% guaranteed placement’, it must establish either that the representation was subject to clearly disclosed conditions or that it substantially fulfilled the placement obligation in accordance with those conditions,” it noted.

Takeaway

The ruling clarifies that education providers advertising “100% placement guarantee” must honour that representation or clearly disclose its limitations at enrolment. Recruitment assistance, interviews and vacancy referrals alone cannot establish placement where the promised employment outcome remains unfulfilled.

Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Punjab helpline: 1800-425-1082) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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