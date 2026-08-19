10 years in jail for Tarun Tejpal inadequate, consider life term: Goa to SC

The direction that the sentences should run concurrently “further substantially reduces the effective punishment for two distinct aggravated sexual assaults committed on two successive days. Each incident constituted separate criminality and deserves to be reflected in the sentence,” the state said.

The Goa government moved the Supreme Court Tuesday, seeking enhancement of the 10-year rigorous imprisonment sentence awarded to Tarun Tejpal, former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine, convicted of the 2013 rape of a woman journalist.

The state called the sentence “manifestly inadequate” and “grossly disproportionate to the nature and gravity of the offences committed”.

In its appeal filed before the top court, the state said the High Court had imposed only the minimum sentence of 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment for each of the two aggravated rape convictions, with the sentences to run concurrently.

It urged the Supreme Court to enhance this to imprisonment for life, or such sentence as the court may deem fit with the same not running concurrently.