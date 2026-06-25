10-year delay in filing adoption papers costs woman compassionate appointment job

Over 25 years after her adoptive father’s death, the Kerala High Court recently set aside a direction to appoint a woman on compassionate grounds in Oriental Insurance Company Ltd., attributing a 10-year delay in furnishing of adoption papers on her part.

A bench of Justices Devan Ramachandran and Basant Balaji also noted that the woman or her family was not in a perilous financial crisis at present on account of the demise of her father, thus incapacitating the court from offering any relief to her.

“The scenario certainly presents a situation where we cannot find the applicant or her family to be now in a perilous financial crisis, solely on account of the demise of her father; and in such perspective, the declarations of the Honourable Supreme Court in…applies in all fours; thus incapacitating us from offering any relief to her,” the order dated June 4 read.