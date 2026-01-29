10 m or 6 m? HC panel to measure width of Gurgaon’s internal roads amid challenge to stilt-plus-four policy

The Punjab and Haryana High Court will take up a clutch of related cases for final hearing after 10 days, by when the commission will measure the internal roads in Gurgaon and submit a report.

Written by: Manraj Garewal
3 min readChandigarhJan 29, 2026 06:31 PM IST
Court orderThe Punjab and Haryana High Court was hearing petitions that assail the Government’s four floors-plus stilt parking policy.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday constituted a three-member commission to inspect and measure the width of internal roads in Gurgaon’s residential sectors and licensed colonies, as a dispute over the actual road widths emerged during arguments on a PIL petition challenging Haryana’s revived “stilt-plus-four” (S+4) residential construction policy.

A division bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry was hearing multiple petitions that assail the Government’s decision to permit four floors plus stilt parking on residential plots, particularly in existing developed areas of Gurgaon.

Petitioners, represented by advocates including Nivedita Sharma, argued that the policy contradicts the findings of an expert committee constituted by the Government in 2023. They cited the committee’s report, which highlighted severe deficiencies in civic infrastructure, sewage treatment, water supply, parking, traffic congestion, structural safety, air pollution, and tree felling. The petitioners contended that thousands of additional permissions granted since 2023 had already strained Gurgaon’s infrastructure, leading to hazardous air quality (AQI consistently above 800 in recent months), flooding, and groundwater contamination.

A key point of contention was the Government’s modification of the expert committee’s recommendation that S+4 construction in existing colonies be allowed only on plots abutting roads of at least 12-m width. The state reduced this to 10 m, arguing that only 19 per cent of plots in Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) sectors abut 12-m roads, while 61 per cent abut 10-m roads, making the stricter limit “impractical”.
The state also defended mandatory stilt parking to reduce on-road parking and introduced a consent mechanism for load-bearing on common walls.

Petitioners, however, submitted photographs and claimed that actual motorable (tarred) internal roads in many colonies are only 4.5–6 m wide, with the stated 10-m width including footpaths and planted areas. They alleged that vehicles are still parked on roads and that stilt spaces are being converted to commercial use.

Haryana’s additional advocate-general argued that the Government had accepted several committee recommendations with practical modifications, that infrastructure augmentation is ongoing using funds collected from S+4 approvals (over Rs 1,178 crore till June 2023), and that halting construction would exacerbate housing shortages.

Noting the lack of consensus on ground realities, the bench directed the formation of a commission comprising a nominee of the additional advocate-general, counsel for the petitioners, and the chief judicial magistrate of Gurgaon (or his representative).

The commission should conduct inspections and submit a report within 10 days. The court fixed the next hearing after the receipt of the report and deferred the remaining arguments till then.

 

