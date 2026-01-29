10 m or 6 m? HC panel to measure width of Gurgaon’s internal roads amid challenge to stilt-plus-four policy

The Punjab and Haryana High Court was hearing petitions that assail the Government’s four floors-plus stilt parking policy.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday constituted a three-member commission to inspect and measure the width of internal roads in Gurgaon’s residential sectors and licensed colonies, as a dispute over the actual road widths emerged during arguments on a PIL petition challenging Haryana’s revived “stilt-plus-four” (S+4) residential construction policy.

A division bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry was hearing multiple petitions that assail the Government’s decision to permit four floors plus stilt parking on residential plots, particularly in existing developed areas of Gurgaon.

Petitioners, represented by advocates including Nivedita Sharma, argued that the policy contradicts the findings of an expert committee constituted by the Government in 2023. They cited the committee’s report, which highlighted severe deficiencies in civic infrastructure, sewage treatment, water supply, parking, traffic congestion, structural safety, air pollution, and tree felling. The petitioners contended that thousands of additional permissions granted since 2023 had already strained Gurgaon’s infrastructure, leading to hazardous air quality (AQI consistently above 800 in recent months), flooding, and groundwater contamination.