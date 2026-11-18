A Haryana consumer commission has directed a courier company to pay Rs 58,400 to a man after his parcel containing 10 kg of desi ghee laddus and clothes was delivered in Canada 28 days after booking, against an assurance of delivery within 10–12 days. The commission observed that the delay could have rendered the perishable sweets stale or inedible, while the winter clothes might have lost their intended utility.

President Nagender Singh Kadian, along with members Dr Tripti Pannu and Dr Vijender Singh of the Rohtak District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, passed the order on November 5 while hearing a complaint filed by the man.

“Due to the delayed delivery of the items, the complainant suffered mental agony and harassment. Hence, the opposite party is liable to compensate the complainant for the loss and harassment suffered by him,” the commission said.

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Parcel delivered 28 days after booking

The man, a resident of Rohtak, claimed that on January 29, 2025, he booked the services of Brand House, a courier company based in Jind, to send clothes and edible items to Canada. The consignment was handed over to the company’s representative on January 30, and he paid Rs 18,400 as courier charges for a declared weight of 21 kg.

According to the complaint, the company initially assured delivery within 10–15 days. However, the man alleged that the courier was not delivered within the assured time.

He alleged that despite repeated enquiries, the company did not provide a satisfactory response about the delay. He had sent winter clothes which, he claimed, would become useless if they arrived after the winter season. He also feared that the edible items would become stale or unusable.

The delivery receipt, later, showed that the consignment was delivered in Canada 28 days after it was handed over to the courier company. The man subsequently approached the consumer commission, alleging deficiency in service and seeking compensation for the delay. He was represented by advocate Rajesh Balhara.

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‘Desi ghee laddus may have become stale or inedible’

It was noted that the said courier company failed to appear before this commission despite service of the notice.

Finding that the parcel had been delivered after 28 days against the assured period of 10–12 days, the commission observed that the delay might have rendered the perishable items stale, inedible or otherwise unusable.

“Further, the clothes, having not been delivered within the stipulated time, could not serve the intended purpose of the consignee at the relevant time,” it added.

The commission recorded the complainant’s submission that the 10 kilogram of desi ghee laddus were worth approximately Rs 30,000, considering the cost of desi ghee and dry fruits used in their preparation. It also took note of the Rs 18,400 paid as courier charges.

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Accordingly, the commission directed the courier company to pay the amount of Rs 48,400. The commission also asked the courier company to pay Rs 5,000 on account of compensation for mental agony and harassment suffered by the complainant and Rs 5,000 as litigation expenses.

Takeaway

This ruling highlights that a courier company can be held liable for deficiency in service when it fails to deliver a consignment within the promised period.

Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Haryana: 1800-180-2087) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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