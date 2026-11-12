1.5 crore challans, only 4 speed cameras: Kerala High Court flags road safety gaps

Speeding remains a major road safety hazard requiring sustained enforcement, the Kerala High Court has observed, directing the state transport commissioner to expand the network of Speed Violation Detection Systems, besides identifying accident-prone stretches and locations with frequent speed violations for additional installations. The court observed that despite issuing over 1.56 crore electronic challans and imposing fines of over Rs 1,017 crore with a network of 726 cameras, the state has just four speed detection systems.

Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar were hearing a suo motu road safety case initiated to examine the continuing loss of human lives on Kerala’s roads and the systemic failures contributing to accidents. The court was also reviewing compliance by various government departments and agencies with its earlier directions to strengthen road safety measures, improve enforcement and establish a coordinated mechanism for accident prevention.

“Only four Speed Violation Detection Systems (SVDS) have been installed across the State. Considering the scale of electronic enforcement undertaken, the substantial number of violations detected and the aggregate fines imposed, we are of the view that the existing number of speed detection systems requires further augmentation. Speeding is a significant road safety concern and requires focused and sustained enforcement,” said the court on November 3, considering the state transport department’s report.

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The proceedings stemmed from concern over continuing road deaths and systemic failures. On September 24 this year, the court had directed government departments and agencies to take coordinated safety measures.

726 surveillance cameras, only 4 detect speeding

The state transport department informed the court that 726 electronic surveillance systems had been installed across national highways, state highways and major traffic corridors under the Safe Kerala Project. Installed through Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (KELTRON), these comprise 675 artificial intelligence cameras, 25 Parking Violation Detection Systems, 18 Red Light Violation Detection Systems and four Speed Violation Detection Systems.

Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar asked the additional advocate general to coordinate the efforts. Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar asked the additional advocate general to coordinate the efforts.

The network operates through a State Control Room in Thiruvananthapuram and 14 district-level control rooms, detecting violations including overspeeding, red-light violations, helmet and seat-belt offences, mobile phone use and unauthorised parking.

According to the department, more than 1.56 crore electronic challans had been issued up to October 30 this year with aggregate fines of Rs 1,017.46 crore. It did not, however, provide details of the amounts actually collected.

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The court said that given the scale of electronic enforcement, violations detected and fines imposed, the existing four speed-detection systems required further augmentation. It directed the commissioner to report the locations identified, additional systems proposed and timeframe for installation. The court did not prescribe a fixed number of systems.

The department said officers had been directed to enforce Motor Vehicles Act provisions on speed limits, dangerous driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, racing and overloading, and conduct special drives with the police.

The bench directed the commissioner to frame an enforcement protocol for regular monitoring, coordination and follow-up, and submit records of measures implemented on the ground.

Shortage of personnel limits patrols

Enforcement and patrolling teams had been deployed along National Highway 66 to prevent unauthorised parking, enforce lane discipline and assist road users, the department said. However, only 85 enforcement squads were functioning across the state under the Safe Kerala Project.

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The department said staff shortages made continuous 24-hour enforcement difficult. It had sought additional manpower from the government to operate squads in three shifts across major roads. The proposal was under consideration.

The court was dissatisfied with the Public Works Department’s (PWD) response. The department, which owns and maintains around 30,000 km of roads in Kerala, had made general statements but had not adequately addressed the issues raised earlier.

The bench noted that the affidavit did not respond to findings in the Comptroller and Auditor General’s report. The PWD had also not produced soft copies of records sought by the court and had requested more time.

The court directed it to file a detailed affidavit addressing the CAG observations, measures already taken and further structural interventions proposed to improve road safety. It must explain how it intends to make roads safer and substantially reduce accidents, with the ultimate objective of making roads in the state accident-free.

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Emphasising the need for a state-wide, GIS-enabled road safety monitoring platform to report hazards, track accident black spots, monitor road maintenance and conduct safety audits, the court asked the additional advocate general to coordinate the departments’ efforts and directed the director general of police (DGP) to nominate a competent officer to the platform’s steering committee.

The respondents were given three weeks to submit concrete proposals and an updated statement on initiatives, progress and pending steps. The matter was posted for consideration after November 30.