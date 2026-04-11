‘Tie a bandage on your head or your feet…Bengal won’t vote for you’: Amit Shah mocks Mamata, promises a ‘Bhoomiputra’ CM

Speaking in Bankura, Shah promised a Uniform Civil Code, an end to "syndicate raj," and a Bengali-speaking "Bhoomiputra" as the state's next Chief Minister. (Source: File)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched a direct and personal attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, mocking her injuries during election seasons, and accused her of playing the “victim card”.

“Mamata Didi…sometimes she ties a real/fake bandage on her leg, and sometimes on her head. In this election, tie a bandage on your head, your feet, or wherever you like—the people of Bengal are not going to vote for you,” he said, addressing massive crowds at the Ramsagar Fishery Ground and Ethani Football Ground in West Bengal’s Bankura district.

Shah asserted that a BJP government would ensure “one law for all”, specifically targeting the practice of polygamy. “No one will be able to have four wives. There will be equal laws for everyone,” he said.