My 9-year-old son has a rare blood cancer. Please help me save his life

Everything was going well, my son was studying in the 5th standard at Atulesh Convent School near our house, until that fateful evening that changed everything for us.

It all started a few months before he was diagnosed: My son Arya would often fall sick, running a very high fever and as a result, would have to frequently skip school. He would also get easily bruised and the blood would take a lot of time to clot. At first, we thought – he is a young active child so all this was part and parcel of growing up. But one morning in November, when Arya couldn’t move or step out of bed, we were worried and decided to take him to our family doctor.

The doctor ran a few blood tests and X-rays and suggested that we take Arya immediately to the National Cancer Institute in Nagpur. We knew something was very wrong. The results of the bone marrow biopsy came after one week which confirmed the presence of a rare blood cancer-Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

It has been more than two years since then, and my son has been fighting a tough battle with this disease. In December 2017, he had a relapse after being in remission for a few months. We were utterly devastated. The doctors have now advised us that the best way forward is to undergo a Bone Marrow Transplant. After testing samples of six family members, luckily his older sister Shruti has turned up as a match. The cost of the surgery is staggering Rs 14 lacs ($ 21,500). I am looking for any help possible.

Until now, I have spent Rs 10 lacs ($ 15,300) over the past two years on Arya’s chemotherapy, hospital stay, and medicines. I loaned this money from family, friends, and charitable trusts. Now for his BMT, I require a staggering Rs 14 lacs ($ 21,500) and I have no one else left to turn to.

I had given up hope completely but someone suggested I give crowdfunding a try. I am fighting against time to make this possible for my son. I have very few days left to try and arrange the money, please help me save him.

