Help my 8-year-old daughter fight Thalassemia with a Bone Marrow Transplant

My name is Mamta and I live in Doddaballapur with my husband and three children- one elder son and two young daughters. My ailing mother-in-law also stays with us. We are an extremely tight-knit family and are always there for each other. My husband works as a traditional weaver and has an erratic salary. Sometimes, he earns only around Rs. 4,000 ($ 60) a month. With such a low and unsteady income, it gets hard to support the family but we somehow manage.

My daughter Deepika turns 8 in September and the only thing she wants for her birthday is to be healthy again. She was diagnosed with acute Thalassemia when she was barely 5 years old. This is a type of blood disorder in which the production of haemoglobin is reduced greatly. For the past two and half years, we have seen Deepika grow weaker with each passing day. She has had weekly blood transfusions which have helped stabilize the condition but not cure it.

When Deepika first started showing signs of the illness, we did not think it was anything serious. She complained about ear pain and developed a fever. We thought it was just a minor ear infection and even took her to an ENT. The symptoms did not go away despite extended treatment and that is when the doctor advised us to get her tested further.

Her diagnosis came as a hefty blow to us, we could not believe that our healthy little girl had Thalassemia. Since then, our life has revolved around hospital visits and doctor’s appointments. As time passed and she grew older, even her problems increased. Deepika has had to give up a normal life- she cannot play and go to school like the other kids because her body is too weak.

Deepika’s illness came as a shock to us and we were unable to support her medical bills.

When all hope seemed to be lost, an NGO helped us out in the beginning and we were able to get her weekly blood transfusions. Despite their help, we had to spend an additional Rs. 2,000 ($30) for every transfusion cycle, which was a huge amount for us. We have been travelling to Bangalore regularly for her treatment and this has exhausted all our savings.

She’s now undergoing Chemotherapy before she can receive a Bone Marrow Transplant. My elder son is the donor for the BMT. He is a perfect match and has agreed to save his little sister’s life. Such an extensive treatment is very expensive and the hospital has estimated the cost to be as high as Rs. 8.5 Lakhs ($12,150).

We have no money left for her surgery. Please help me and my daughter by donating to our fundraiser.

Seeing our daughter suffer every day has been the hardest thing we have ever had to do. She needs urgent chemotherapy and Bone Marrow Transplant and I do not know how we will raise the money to save our daughter. She is a very strong and determined little girl, fighting hard to regain her lost childhood. Please help her, so that she can lead a normal, healthy life. You can help Mamta by donating to her fundraiser on Ketto by clicking here.