Coolie’s son is fighting last stage cancer, slowly losing hope! Please help save him!

We want our Suresh to be normal again, seeing him bearing so much agony distresses us. He doesn’t deserve this. We are out of options and we desperately need your help. Please save our little boy; we’re afraid this disease will consume his life.

My heart broke into a million little pieces when my own young son said that he wants to die rather than go through the pain!

Every day I see him losing hope and every day I curse myself for not being able to do anything. He has always been an active child; he would collect money for Ganesha festival, take part in dance competitions and run around laughing and smiling at home. My eleven-year old son, Suresh, is suffering from Relapsed pre B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia – Cancer of blood and bone marrow. We wish to see him like he was before.

I am Sulappa, Suresh’s father, from Bengaluru. My job is loading and unloading goods (coolie) at a fruit market. With great difficulty I manage to earn Rs. 10,000 ($ 138) every month, but that is certainly not sufficient to pay the bills for my child’s treatment. It was revealed to us that he had leukemia when we took him to the hospital for his severe fever. It has been four years since then and he needs further treatment of chemotherapy and bone marrow transplant which is estimated up to Rs. 35 lakh ($ 48,286)!

He has undergone seven cycles of chemotherapy, and is completely petrified of visiting hospitals as he associates them with painful sessions. It’s very heart wrenching to see my once playful child turn into a quiet and depressed person. Every time we take him to the hospital he cries and pleads us to take him back home. To see him go through this, pains us to the core.

We have sold all our ornaments and have borrowed Rs. 13 lakh ($ 17,935) from friends to pay for the treatment so far. No bank is ready to lend us loan as they think we are incapable of paying them off. We tried applying for money through CM scheme, but there was no response.

I had given up hope completely but someone suggested I give crowdfunding a try. I am fighting against time to make this possible for my son. I have very few days left to try and arrange the money, please help me save him.

