Cancer has gripped my 5-year-old and he is fighting for life. Please help me save him

My son has been diagnosed with a rare disease, Sacrococcygeal teratomas. It is an uncommon tumour that develops at the base of the spine and unfortunately Gowthaman’s tumor is cancerous.

I hope no one ever knows how it feels to have your five-year-old son cry in unbearable pain.

Gowthaman, my only son and the youngest child, cries in agony. “Amma, Appa, let’s go home. I don’t want to stay here,” he says. Sometimes he’ll just lie down on the ground whimpering. He barely laughs or smiles anymore. I feel terrible for not being able to do anything to mitigate his pain.

He is already undergoing chemotherapy and radiation and soon we need to pay an impossible amount of Rs. 20 lakh ($ 27,796) for a bone marrow transplant. I am looking for any and every possible help.

My name is Nagarajan and I am a father of three children. I work as a truck driver, earning Rs. 6,000 ($ 84) every month. It all started one day when we spotted a small lump at the end of Gowthaman’s spine right after his birth. Thinking it’s normal and would heal by itself, we didn’t consult any doctor. Eight months later, we noticed that it kept growing and had become considerably huge; worriedly we took him to a local hospital.

The doctor said that it needs an operation. We somehow borrowed and arranged for money and got the operation done. It was all fine after that until two years later, we spotted another lump at the same spot. Our hearts broke when the doctor told us about the cancerous tumour growing inside him. After a series of chemotherapies, when there was no apparent improvement, we took him to Narayana hospital and he is currently being treated there.

The cost of chemotherapy and radiation has been covered by the Amma Scheme. With great difficulty, we were able to pay Rs. 50,000 ($ 695) for the bills, but we are clueless as to how we will gather Rs. 20 lakh ($ 27,796) needed for the bone marrow transplant.

We are unable to see our son suffer this excruciating pain; he dreads hospitals and we dread his pain. We do not know how we’ll pay the bills, but we have always put our trust in God. I believe that all you kind strangers are the way for us to help our son live. Please help him smile again!

