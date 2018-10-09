Both my son’s kidneys have failed and he desperately needs a liver transplant! Please help me

In November 2017, the test reports said that his calcium was high and his kidneys had become dysfunctional. Further genetic tests revealed that his liver, too, needed a transplant.

My name is Devika and I am a housewife. My husband, the sole earning member in the family, works as a priest in a temple and earns Rs. 11,000 ($ 152) every month. My life took an ugly turn a few years ago. My son Dhyanesh, an infant during the time, experienced an abnormal rise in his body temperature. He also started suffering from urinary problems around the same time. When we rushed him to the hospital; we were told to take him to Chennai for treatment.

Since last year, my 5-year old son has been going through painful dialysis. It gives us shudders when we think about the pain his tiny body has to endure. I wish I had the power to cure him, but I have put my trust in God and in all you kind people reading my story.

I have been conducting peritoneal dialysis on him for about 8 months but his health seems to be deteriorating with each passing day. Both my son’s kidneys have failed; his liver, too, is not functioning properly and requires an urgent transplant. He is suffering from a rare condition called Primary Hyperoxaluria. It is a life-threatening condition that prevents the kidney from carrying out its function. Our hearts completely sank when the doctors told us that Dhyanesh’s life was in danger and that he would have to undergo a minimum of three transplants to live. I don’t know how to arrange for Rs 40 lakh ($ 54,994) in such a short time!

Dhyanesh is brave and strong, but as a mother, it shatters my heart and soul into pieces to see my son go through all of this.

Our relatives have played a major role in helping us pay the outstanding bills. About Rs. 3 lakh ($ 4,132) has already been spent on his treatment, but the amount needed for the multiple transplants is out of our reach. We are in a state of despair for not being able to save our child, but we know God will help us. You may be his way of helping my child to fight and come out of it. Your contribution can make a huge difference. Please help!

You can help Dhyanesh by donating to his fundraiser on Ketto by clicking here.