‘He’s my son’, says nurse from Wayanad, hands over sweets to Rahul Gandhi

In a heartwarming video shared on the Twitter handle of Kerala Congress, an elderly woman was seen calling Congress leader Rahul Gandhi “her son” and giving him a packet of sweets while showing her affection for the Wayanad MP.

Gandhi is on a two-day visit to his Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala.

The woman, identified as Rajamma, was a nurse at Delhi’s Holy Family Hospital where Rahul Gandhi was born. As a trainee nurse, she had taken care of Gandhi at the hospital after his birth on 19 June, 1970.

The wholesome love and affection from Rajamma Amma who was a nurse at Delhi’s holy family hospital where

Shri @RahulGandhi was born. pic.twitter.com/fMCDNIsUio — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) August 17, 2021

Rajamma Amma, while speaking to Gandhi, tells the security personnel that he is “her son” and she has seen him before anyone else as he was born in front of her.

She further enquires about Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and conveys her regards.

As Rahul Gandhi is about the leave, Amma stresses once again that her relationship with him is above party or anything.

Gandhi had earlier met Rajamma in 2019 when he won from Wayanad constituency with a massive victory margin of 4.31 lakh votes.

Rahul Gandhi, on a Thanksgiving visit to Wayanad, spent some time with Rajamma’s family. (File Photo: Twitter/@RGWayanadOffice) Rahul Gandhi, on a Thanksgiving visit to Wayanad, spent some time with Rajamma’s family. (File Photo: Twitter/@RGWayanadOffice)

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took part in a review meeting to discuss various development projects in his Wayanad Lok Sabha seat and gave instructions to expedite the work.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi inaugurated the Farmers’ Day Program at the Karassery Panchayat and felicitated farmers at Karassery Bank Auditorium, near Wayanad.