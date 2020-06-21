International Yoga Day: In lockdown, yoga has emerged as a promising career, say experts

Online classes giving a boost to yoga industry (Express photograph by Arul Horizon) Online classes giving a boost to yoga industry (Express photograph by Arul Horizon)

— Written By Ishika Aggarwal

Yoga, an ancient Indian practice that is now practiced globally, is not just good for the mind and body but is lucrative for the economy as well. According to a report ‘Pilates and Yoga Studios Market by Activity’, the yoga industry was valued at $87,926 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $15,811 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.7 per cent from 2018 to 2025.

While several careers have been affected due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, yoga professionals claimed to have seen a boost amid these troubled times too. Career options in the industry include that of a teacher, instructor, yoga trainer and therapist. This International Yoga Day, indianexpress.com reached out to several yoga practitioners to find out what it takes to chose this unusual career option.

Read | Unique courses that can help you kickstart a career in yoga

Rahul Bhadotiya, yoga teacher in Bal Bharti Public School, Noida said, “Yoga is an alignment of body and mind, it heals without any side-effects.” His advice to newcomers is to gain proper knowledge and experience before teaching. “It as an art where skills and practice go hand-in-hand. During this pandemic, many careers came to a halt but people in the yoga industry are giving live sessions online, teaching yoga through a screen, helping others to overcome stress, anxiety and gain a new perspective.”

However, he also had a word of caution for newcomers, “Like in any other career you have to face struggles and problems at the very beginning. However, to gain name and fame, you need to keep at it. If you are determined and passionate, you will become successful,” advised Bhadotiya.

As per Udemy — an online learning platform — lockdown has brought a surge of 175 per cent in registration. YouTuber Nidhi Mohan Kamal, director of NidSun Wellness — a chain of weight loss clinics — believes even if yoga has seen a boost on digital platforms, it goes much beyond that. “Yoga is a spiritual practice with a physical aspect to it. Yoga is not about something fancy you see on Instagram, it is much more than that,” she said.

To pursue a career in this field, one has to follow a certain discipline, remarked Mohan. “If, as a yoga practitioner, one takes steps to improve themselves first, then people will gradually reach out to you for help. One has to shift focus from making money, but it will come as a by-product along the way.”

Fitness trainer and TEDx speaker, Radhika Bose commented, “For me, it is a lifestyle and passion that I share with the world.” According to her, people often do not understand the concept of social media and fitness. To excel in this field one needs to keep themselves well-informed about the anatomy and physiology of yoga, she recommended.

— The writer is an intern with indianexpress.com

