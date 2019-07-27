Xiaomi to F1 Info Services: Top internships to apply before August, stipend up to Rs 20,000

If you are looking forward to spending these summer breaks gaining some experience. Here is a complete list of hand-picked paid internships for you. These are not only available to freshers but will also pay up to Rs 20,000. All the companies need is someone is basic skill sets. Check the application link, stipend and other details.

Human Resources (HR) at GoScale Tech Solutions

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 20,000 /Month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-95

Application deadline – August 8, 2019

Who can apply – Skill(s) required: English Proficiency (Spoken and Written)

Media & Public Relations (PR) at Xiaomi Technology India

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 15,000 /Month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-96

Application deadline – August 8, 2019

Who can apply – Students with relevant skills can apply

Business Development (Sales) at WizKlub

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs 10,000-15,000 /month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-97

Application deadline – August 8, 2019

Who can apply – Skill(s) required: MS-Office and English Proficiency (Spoken)

Customer Service at F1 Info Services

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 13,000 /month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-98

Application deadline – August 7, 2019

Who can apply – Students with relevant skills can apply

Marketing at Indiadirect