Xiaomi to F1 Info Services: Top internships to apply before August, stipend up to Rs 20,000

If you are looking forward to spending these summer breaks gaining some experience. Here is a complete list of hand-picked paid internships for you. These are not only available to freshers but will also pay up to Rs 20,000. All the companies need is someone is basic skill sets. Check the application link, stipend and other details.
Human Resources (HR) at GoScale Tech Solutions
Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 20,000 /Month
Link – http://bit.ly/IE-95
Application deadline – August 8, 2019
Who can apply – Skill(s) required: English Proficiency (Spoken and Written)
Media & Public Relations (PR) at Xiaomi Technology India
Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 15,000 /Month
Link – http://bit.ly/IE-96
Application deadline – August 8, 2019
Who can apply – Students with relevant skills can apply
Business Development (Sales) at WizKlub
Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs 10,000-15,000 /month
Link – http://bit.ly/IE-97
Application deadline – August 8, 2019
Who can apply – Skill(s) required: MS-Office and English Proficiency (Spoken)
Customer Service at F1 Info Services
Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 13,000 /month
Link – http://bit.ly/IE-98
Application deadline – August 7, 2019
Who can apply – Students with relevant skills can apply
Marketing at Indiadirect
Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 15,000 /month
Link – http://bit.ly/IE-99
Application deadline – August 7, 2019
Who can apply – Skill(s) required: MS-Excel