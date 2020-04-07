World Health Day: More Indians want to work in healthcare, says survey

More Indians wish to take up professions in healthcare industry (AP Photo/Michel Euler) More Indians wish to take up professions in healthcare industry (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

The number of job searches across the country in the healthcare sector has increased by 5 per cent from last year, according to a survey by job-search website Indeed. Most jobs in the sector lay in Bengaluru with 10 per cent of all medical jobs. It is followed by Mumbai and New Delhi, both with 8 per cent of all medical jobs in the country, and Chennai and Hyderabad, with 7 per cent and 5 per cent respectively.

Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed India commented, “As the job market slows down in the wake of a global pandemic, essential services continue to drive demand, such as in the medical and public health fields. Despite the temporary slump in the sector, healthcare continues to be one of the foremost drivers of the nation’s economic growth.”

Read | Hiring slows, interviews through Skype, Zoom: How companies are coping during lockdown

As per the survey, here is the list of top 10 cities with the most share of jobs in healthcare –

City Percentage of medical jobs, nationally

Bengaluru 10

Mumbai 8

Delhi 8

Chennai 7

Hyderabad 5

Pune 4

Kolkata 3

Coimbatore 3

Ahmedabad 2

Chandigarh 2

Read| Hiring slows, interviews through Skype, Zoom: How companies are coping during lockdown

Today, April 7, is marked as World Health Day globally to celebrate the work of healthcare professionals. This year, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has dedicated the year to nurses and midwives dedicated to their efforts in fighting the COVID-19 or coronavirus pandemic.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd