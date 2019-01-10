Want to work with MPs? LAMP fellowship applications open, know how to apply

Toggle Menu
LAMP fellowship 2019: Fellows get to work full-time with the MP as their assistants from Monsoon session to Budget session. Candidates need to submit the application form along with two essays before January 27, 2019.

LAMP fellowship 2019: If you want to work in the Parliament, then the Legislative Assistants to Members of Parliament (LAMP) fellowship can be your pick. The applications for the 2019-20 batch of the fellowship has begun. LAMP fellows are given chance to work as full-time assistants with Member of Parliament (MP) from Monsoon session to Budget session. Interested candidates can apply at prsindia.org/lamo.

The last date to apply is January 27, 2019. Candidates will have to enter personal information, contact detail, academic qualification, work experience, internship experience, if any, and languages known in the application form. They will have to write two essays of 500 words each.

One essay would be on policy/law and in the other candidates need to write why they should be selected for the same.

LAMP fellowship 2019: Eligibility

Age limit: Candidates must be aged 25 years or below.

Education qualification: Candidates must have a graduation degree from any university or college. The basic knowledge of the Parliament and policy is needed.

LAMP fellowship 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official page – prsindia.org/lamp

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to find the link ‘Applications to LAMP fellowship 2019-20..’

Step 3: A new page will open, start filling the form

