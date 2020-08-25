Work from home jobs witness three-time jump post-pandemic: Survey

Demand for work-from-home jobs increased seven times (Image: Pexels/Representational)

Hiring for remote jobs increased by three times as compared to pre-COVID levels. It, however, is yet to match the demand for such jobs. Work From Home (WFH) jobs have witnessed a seven times growth in applications in the last few months as compared to pre-COVID times, according to a report by Naukri.com.

Further, many companies are extending their work-from-home policy even further. This, claims the report, has bought a behavioral shift for the Indian workforce. The remote working revolution saw many employees enjoy greater flexibility and control on their personal and professional lives including saving on huge commute times, it added.

Even the percentage contribution of WFH jobs has gone up by four times in 2020 versus 2019 as a result of the global pandemic. The keyword, ‘work from home’ has been one of the top three most searched keywords by job seekers in the last five months on Naukri’s platform.

Around half of remote job postings are from the BPO/ ITES sector, resulting in the robust growth of WFH jobs from the industry. IT-software, education or teaching, and internet or e-commerce contribute to another quarter of work from home jobs. WFH jobs have also emerged in unlikely sectors such as publishing, BFSI and education and teaching that have conventionally required the physical presence of the employee. However, the most impacted industries like travel and staffing continue to decline in hiring even in remote jobs, as per the report.

Pawan Goyal, chief business officer at Naukri.com said, “We have seen the Work From Home trend grow in the last few years but the growth has accelerated multi-fold due to the global pandemic. While the office is here to stay, greater acceptance of remote working will pave way for a hybrid-working model in the coming future. It’s also interesting to note that traditionally office-based or on-ground roles such as Sales/ Business Development and Customer Care Agents are now being offered with WFH options.”

The WFH trend was also a recurring topic discussed in webinars organised as part of Naukri’s step-up initiative and saw many queries directed to industry experts from jobseekers on remote working jobs, increasing productivity and communicating with teams and managers effectively in these times.

