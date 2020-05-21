Work-from-home job search continues to rise: Survey

Demand for work form home jobs continues to rise (Representational image/ Pixabay) Demand for work form home jobs continues to rise (Representational image/ Pixabay)

Work-from-home is becoming the new normal for India, with job-seekers as well as employers leaning towards working remotely. The trend, which started during the coronavirus lockdown, is likely to stay.

Job-seekers are increasingly searching for terms like ‘remote’, ‘work from home’, and related phrases. Searches for remote work have also increased by over 377 per cent as a share of all searches on Indeed India from February to May, according to the data shared by the job portal. Job postings for remote work and work from home have also seen an increase of 168 per cent in the same period, the data revealed.

Sashi Kumar at Indeed said, “COVID19 has forced many of us to change the way we work, powering a huge shift towards remote working that is expected to continue.”

Meanwhile, several firms are also offering internships through digital modes including the government sector. Recently, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had offered a digital internship for fresh graduates or students, of four weeks duration with a stipend of Rs 10,000. It will be held online and the last date to apply is May 25.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has also asked colleges affiliated to it to allow students to conduct the mandatory internships digitally. AICTE has also asked institutes to “give challenging problems as an internship to students which they can work upon from their respective homes”.

Further, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur claims that students who had lost their job offers due to the slowdown caused by coronavirus pandemic have received offers to work from home. In fact, several students have more than one such project with big brands.

