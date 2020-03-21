Work from home internships, freshers can apply too

Check out the list of internships available. (Representational image) Check out the list of internships available. (Representational image)

As the corona virus has hit India, it has affected many aspects including the placement season for college students. While this is the time penultimate year students experience professional environment and this also gives a boos to their CVs for the final placements. Do not let coronavirus affect at least this aspect of your life and apply for internships where you can earn while sitting at home. Here are some top picks for you –

Video Editing at SRM Films

Location – Work from home

Stipend – Rs. 12,500 /Month

Application deadline – April 24, 2020

Skill(s) required – Hindi Proficiency (Spoken&Written)

Mobile App Development at Joho Research And Technology Systems

Location – Work from home

Stipend – Rs. 10,000-15,000 /Month

Application deadline – April 4, 2020

Skill(s) required – React Native, iOS and Android

React Native Development at Codeacious Technologies

Location – Work from home

Stipend – Rs. 7,000 /Month

Application deadline – April 3, 2020

Skill(s) required – REST API, React Native, iOS, Android and ReactJS

Social Media Marketing at Appen

Location – Work from home

Stipend – Rs. 18,000 /Month

Application deadline – April 4, 2020

Who can apply – HTML, MS-Office, .NET, Search Engine Marketing (SEM), MS-Word, Digital Marketing, Data Analytics, Salesforce, Facebook Marketing, Machine Learning, Email Marketing, MS SQL Server, MS-Excel, Data Science, Database Management System (DBMS) and Instagram Marketing

Deep Learning at Medi-Caps University

Location – Work from home

Stipend – Rs. 10,000-20,000 /Month

Application deadline – April 4, 2020

Who can apply – Machine Learning and Deep Learning

If you want to apply now and join in a traditional way, then check out this list of internships available. Additionally, Many government sectors, PSUs have also started accepting applications for internships including the Rajya Sabha.

