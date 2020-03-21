Follow Us:
Saturday, March 21, 2020
COVID19

Work from home internships, freshers can apply too

While sitting at home, aspirants can apply for jobs and work from home amid coronavirus outbreak. Check the list here

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 21, 2020 1:17:21 pm
Check out the list of internships available.

As the corona virus has hit India, it has affected many aspects including the placement season for college students. While this is the time penultimate year students experience professional environment and this also gives a boos to their CVs for the final placements. Do not let coronavirus affect at least this aspect of your life and apply for internships where you can earn while sitting at home. Here are some top picks for you –

Video Editing at SRM Films

Location – Work from home
Stipend – Rs. 12,500 /Month
Application deadline – April 24, 2020
Skill(s) required – Hindi Proficiency (Spoken&amp;Written)

Mobile App Development at Joho Research And Technology Systems

Location – Work from home
Stipend – Rs. 10,000-15,000 /Month
Application deadline – April 4, 2020
Skill(s) required – React Native, iOS and Android

React Native Development at Codeacious Technologies

Location – Work from home
Stipend – Rs. 7,000 /Month
Application deadline – April 3, 2020
Skill(s) required – REST API, React Native, iOS, Android and ReactJS

Social Media Marketing at Appen

Location – Work from home
Stipend – Rs. 18,000 /Month
Application deadline – April 4, 2020
Who can apply – HTML, MS-Office, .NET, Search Engine Marketing (SEM), MS-Word, Digital Marketing, Data Analytics, Salesforce, Facebook Marketing, Machine Learning, Email Marketing, MS SQL Server, MS-Excel, Data Science, Database Management System (DBMS) and Instagram Marketing

Deep Learning at Medi-Caps University

Location – Work from home
Stipend – Rs. 10,000-20,000 /Month
Application deadline – April 4, 2020
Who can apply – Machine Learning and Deep Learning

If you want to apply now and join in a traditional way, then check out this list of internships available. Additionally, Many government sectors, PSUs have also started accepting applications for internships including the Rajya Sabha.

Inputs from internshala.com

