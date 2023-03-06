scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Advertisement

35% rise in job openings for women in India’s white-collar sector: Report

In terms of geographic distribution, the highest percentage of jobs available for women can be found in metropolitan cities such as Delhi NCR (21 per cent), Mumbai (15 per cent), and Bangalore (10 per cent).

As per the release, women's workforce participation has primarily increased due to two factors (Representative image)
Listen to this article
35% rise in job openings for women in India’s white-collar sector: Report
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Jobs for women candidates in the Indian white-collar economy increased by 35 per cent in February 2023, as per the data released by talent management platform Foundit. 

As per the release, women’s workforce participation has primarily increased due to two factors. First, women who dropped out of work during the pandemic to become full-time caregivers have now re-joined the workforce.

Read |Women to lead 4 out of 5 best universities in world — Oxford, Harvard, Cambridge, MIT

The other reason is the focused efforts by companies to increase female participation in the workforce. These include introducing benefits such as menstrual leaves and childcare, introducing programmes to fight bias in the workplace, allowing flexibility at work, and diversity-focused hiring, among others.

The highest demand share of women in the workforce is currently held by the BPO sector at 36 per cent, followed by IT/Computers-Software at 35 per cent, and banking/accounting/financial services at 22 per cent.

Read |Over 95% Indian blue collar women employees believe they receive equal pay: Survey

 In terms of geographic distribution, the highest percentage of jobs available for women can be found in metropolitan cities such as Delhi NCR (21 per cent), Mumbai (15 per cent), and Bangalore (10 per cent).

Also Read
uppsc exam pattern change
UPPSC PCS 2023: Optional subject removed from main exam; 2 new papers int...
SSC CHSL 2022 Admit Card Released
SSC CHSL 2022: Tier 1 admit card released; check list of regional websites
Government Jobs after 30 Years, Government Jobs Offer
Looking for government jobs? Here are a few for people aged between 30-35...
BPSC 68th CCE final answer key
BPSC 68th CCE: Final answer key released; candidates can raise challenge ...

The report also states that 6 per cent of the total women workforce on the platform are those who have taken a career break and returned to work. Moreover, freelance roles account for 4 per cent of the total jobs for women, indicating a rise in gig-based opportunities in the white-collar economy.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-03-2023 at 13:43 IST
Next Story

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says ex-wife Aaliya is trying to malign his reputation: ‘I am termed as a bad guy everywhere because of my silence…’

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close