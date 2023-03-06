35% rise in job openings for women in India’s white-collar sector: Report

Jobs for women candidates in the Indian white-collar economy increased by 35 per cent in February 2023, as per the data released by talent management platform Foundit.

As per the release, women’s workforce participation has primarily increased due to two factors. First, women who dropped out of work during the pandemic to become full-time caregivers have now re-joined the workforce.

The other reason is the focused efforts by companies to increase female participation in the workforce. These include introducing benefits such as menstrual leaves and childcare, introducing programmes to fight bias in the workplace, allowing flexibility at work, and diversity-focused hiring, among others.

The highest demand share of women in the workforce is currently held by the BPO sector at 36 per cent, followed by IT/Computers-Software at 35 per cent, and banking/accounting/financial services at 22 per cent.

In terms of geographic distribution, the highest percentage of jobs available for women can be found in metropolitan cities such as Delhi NCR (21 per cent), Mumbai (15 per cent), and Bangalore (10 per cent).

The report also states that 6 per cent of the total women workforce on the platform are those who have taken a career break and returned to work. Moreover, freelance roles account for 4 per cent of the total jobs for women, indicating a rise in gig-based opportunities in the white-collar economy.