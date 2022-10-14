Women participation in gig economy sees upward growth: Taskmo research

There has been an upsurge in the participation of women in the gig economy in the second and third quarter of 2022 (April- September), stated a research report by Taskmo, a tech-driven discovery platform. It highlights the job preference among women in the gig economy. The current report details participation of women in the gig jobs between April 2022 to Sep 2022.

An analysis of the data from the platform showed that there is a drastic demand for remote work from women taskers. Also, women’s participation in the gig economy has increased by 300 per cent in comparison to last year. 33 per cent of overall tasks are digital whereas 67 per cent are hyperlocal tasks.

There could be various factors as to why women are switching to the gig economy such as flexibility of job timings, extra income, lesser barriers to entry, no full time commitment, portfolio development, etc. These factors can also help them strike a better balance between personal and professional life.

The pandemic has catapulted the growth of the gig sector as people and companies started working remotely. There is around a 100 per cent increase in the number of telecaller executives from April 2022 to September 2022.

More women from tier two cities have participated in the gig economy compared to tier one cities. Women from tier two cities such as Indore, Bhopal, Pune, Coimbatore and Mysore, make up for the majority of who are opting for gig job roles. Women from Pune have the highest number of participants while Bhopal has seen the least participation.

Because Tier 2 cities are in a continuously developing stage where demand for the job is always higher than the supply, remote work has emerged as a boon for them after COVID. And with the increase in remote work opportunities women’s participation is gaining momentum in the work culture of men.

Though, gig economy does not come with gender specifications, but at Taskmo, out of the 26,750 telecallers registered, 68% are women taskers. Women also get a higher income depending on the increase in sales. A few other job roles such as Micro-influencers, Digital promoters, brand promoters, and micro-influencers are also popular amongst women.