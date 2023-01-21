Women from tier 2 cities, beyond dominating job market: Report

Women from all over the country are seizing all opportunities and choosing job roles that were hitherto dominated by their male counterparts. In the year 2022, jobs and professional networking platform, apna witnessed more than 31 million professional conversations among women from tier 1, tier 2, and beyond cities with an overall 36 per cent YoY increase in women users on the platform. As per the report, apna saw around an 80 per cent increase in the number of new women users on its platform.

The report further suggests that apna has seen a 2.5 times increase in job postings for part-time jobs on the platform along with a 3 times surge in job postings for full-time jobs. Companies like Paytm, Zomato, Rapido, and Swiggy among others, have been among the top partners posting maximum jobs for women to diversify their workplaces.

Apart from tier 1 cities like Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Chennai, job postings in tier 2 cities like Indore have seen a 28 per cent YoY surge, while Chandigarh and Lucknow have seen a 15 per cent increase each.

The report further states that women from tier 2 cities have been enthusiastically participating to be a part of the workforce. Cities like Chandigarh and Lucknow topped the list in terms of the highest number of job applications received from women across tier 2 cities with a 71 per cent and a 55 per cent YoY increase in the year 2022 respectively. Most job applications from women were received in categories like telecalling, BPO, and back office.