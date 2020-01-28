Within five days, all 413 students of IIM-Kozhikode placed, average salary at Rs 23.08 lakh

A total of 131 companies visited the campus. (Representational image) A total of 131 companies visited the campus. (Representational image)

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has closed its placement process in five days as all its 413 students have secured job offers within this period. The batch had a total of 418 students of which five opted out of the placements. A total of 131 recruiters visited the campus, which is an increase of 22.4 per cent over last year.

The average salary increased from Rs 20.6 lakh per annum (LPA) to Rs 23.08 LPA while the median increased from Rs 18.5 LPA to Rs 20.8 LPA as compared to last year. The top 50 per cent of the students bagged an average CTC of Rs 26.69 LPA, a 12.5 per cent increase from the last year. Five students chose to opt out of the process, as informed by the institute.

As many as 29 per cent of the offers were rolled out by the consulting cluster this season. This was followed by the BFSI sector, with 21 per cent. The sales and marketing opportunities accounted for 18 per cent offers.

Video | Why most drop-outs from IITs, IIMs are from reserved category?



Over 17 per cent of offers came for general management and operations roles. Offers from start-ups and e-commerce firms witnessed an increase of more than 200 per cent this year.

Prof Shovan Chowdhury, Chairperson, Placements at IIM Kozhikode, remarked, “IIMK has seen 200 per cent surge in offers from start-up along with more than 150 per cent increase in the roles from e-commerce firms securing 12.5 per cent of the total offers from these sectors. Contrary to the industry sentiments, 14 per cent of the offers have come from the banking sector. Overall, we have seen 22.4 per cent increase in the participation of the companies this year.”

