With over 1000 offers, IIT-Madras witness highest number of offers ever

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras witnessed the highest ever number of job offers during placements made in its history. As many as 888 offers were made from 195 companies during the phase I of campus placements alone. This includes 136 pre-placement offers (PPO); the total number of offers stands at 1,024.

Phase II of placements will begin in the second half of January 2019. The previous high was during 2014-15 academic year when 1,019 offers, including for MBA, were received. The current year’s statistics are without MBA. Around 1,300 students had registered for the campus placements during 2018-19. There were more than 490 job profiles from nearly 326 companies during phase I of placements. Out of the registered companies, 195 companies visited IIT-Madras for recruitment in phase I.

A total of 844 students has already been placed at the end of phase I placements for 2018-19 academic year. This compares favourably with the same time last year (2017-18) when 766 students (114 PPOs) had been placed. The total number of companies in phase-I last year was also 195.

The top recruiters (in terms of job offers) during 2018-19 include:

Speaking about phase-I of campus placements, Manu Santhanam, advisor (placement), IIT Madras, said, “We had an excellent Phase I this year – in spite of the reduced duration of only 8 days – which saw us breaching the 1000 offers mark (including PPOs). The demand for students in the computing and analytics sectors was strong. We expect more core companies to come in Phase II.”

Core/ research and development sector received maximum offers (346) constituting of 39 per cent of the total offer followed by core or R&D sector with IT sector offering 290 job offers.