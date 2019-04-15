Why son of a tea seller is inclined to take job in India over Canadian offer worth Rs 1 crore?

Twenty-one year old Sachin Sanwal, an engineering graduate, has received a dream offer from a Canada-based firm at a package of CAD 1,24,900 — equivalent to Rs 1 crore. The final year student of B.Tech electronics and communication engineering at Birla Institute of Applied Science (BIAS)-Bhimtal, Sanwal has been offered the role of an IT developer. But Sanwal is also considering a job at an Indian firm at a much lesser package instead.

Son of a tea-seller, Sanwal told indianexpress.com, “I was surfing through the LinkedIn and came across a job from a Canada-based firm. I along with many of my friends applied for the same, however, only my resume was shortlisted. We had rounds of online as well as telephonic interviews after which I got my offer.” He has received a passport and is yet to initiate the visa process, this will be the first ever trip of anyone from his family of four to a foreign country.

Sanwal’s father is a tea-seller in Bhimtal, Uttarakhand and his mother is a housewife. Sachin informed that he is the first ever graduate in his family and with a huge package getting his way, the entire family is overwhelmed. “My father has done a lot of struggle, he started from a tea stall and now we have a small restaurant of our own. He always emphasised on our education and never made us realised of his struggles. Now when I look back I realise how difficult it has been for him to manage both me and my sister,” he said. Sanwal has a sister who studies in class 12 and has opted for medical. She will be appearing for medical entrance exams too.

“We are happy but also concerned about my offer getting abroad. I am not sure how things will work out. I am seeking guidance from my elder cousins who have gone abroad before,” he said. “I had requested my placement in-charge to allow me to appear for other placements also. I appeared for job round at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and was selected their as well,” he added.

Sanwal said, “I am apprehensive about settling abroad and want to gain experience first. I might take-up offer at TCS as it is a reputed and known front.” TCS is offering a package of Rs 3.8 lakh per anum. On settling for a lower offer, Sanwal said, “Money is important but not everything for me. It is necessary to learn and grow first.”

Comparing the interviews in both Indian and foreign companies, he said, “In the interview round of TCS, more basic questions were asked. They tested the core knowledge in IT domain but in the Canadian company, there were several interview rounds where HR had a bigger role to play. They tested overall personality and more behavioural questions were asked.”

Sanwal also worked hard to develop good English speaking and communication skills. He said, “If you have your basics right and have basic knowledge of English, then cracking a job interview is not a difficult task.”