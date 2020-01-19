RRB NTPC CBT 1: Railways yet to float tender to hire new exam conducting agency

RRB NTPC: Over 1.26 crore applications received. (Representational image) RRB NTPC: Over 1.26 crore applications received. (Representational image)

Almost a year back, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had released a notification inviting applications to fill the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) posts. A total of 35,208 positions were to be filled and the exam was scheduled to conduct “tentatively between June to September” 2019. However, it has been over 11 months and the RRB has not released the schedule of NTPC exams.

The online application process was started from March 1 and was closed on March 31. A whopping 1.26 crore applications were received by the Railway Recruitment Board for the NTPC posts.

The delay in releasing the recruitment test schedule is attributed to the ongoing process of selecting a new exam conducting agency. While a senior railway official told the indianexpress.com last month that they will float the tender soon, however, another official informed us that it will take more time. “RRB NTPC exam dates are unlikely to release next month as we have not floated the tender. After receiving applications, we will shortlist the agency. Since we received over one crore applications, that is why we need a company that can manage to conduct recruitment exams for such a big number,” informed a senior Railways official.

In the Railways, the vacancies are filled through Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs). Since 2018, the Railways has released notification to fill for 2,83,674 vacancies in 2018 and 2019 out of which three were in 2018 (Group-C: 77,909 & Level 1: 63,202) and four in 2019 (Group-C: 38,794 and Level 1: 1,03,769), as per a data shared by the Ministry in Lok Sabha last year.

