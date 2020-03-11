Railways Minister asked why the RRB NTPC exam hasn’t been conducted yet

RRB NTPC admit card 2019: The Railways to fill a total of 1.30 lakh vacancies. (Representational image) RRB NTPC admit card 2019: The Railways to fill a total of 1.30 lakh vacancies. (Representational image)

RRB NTPC: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, in Parliament today, was asked why despite the notification last year, the Railway Recruitment Board has not conducted the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) and Group D exams. The question was raised by Chandra Prakash Choudhary, member of Lok Sabha from Giridih.

In a written reply, Goyal informed that during the last three years, a total of 1,47,620 candidates have been recruited for various Group ‘C’ posts, however, CEN No 01/2019 for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) and CEN No. 03/2019 for Ministerial and Isolated Categories and CEN No. RRC-01/2019 for Level-1 posts at group D level has been notified, but the recruitment process has not been concluded.

The most awaited of these recruitment exams is the NTPC in which 1,26,30,885 (roughly over 1.26 crore) candidates have registered. A total of 1.3 lakh posts have been advertised to be filled through this recruitment process, however, since over a year of releasing the recruitment notification, RRB is yet to give an exam date.

Earlier, a circular was found circulating on social media which claimed that the exam will be held on March 13, 2020. This circular, however, was found to be fake as the RRB denied any credentials in it.

Replying to this, the minister said, “To fix Examination Conducting Agency (ECA) open tenders have been floated. After fixing of ECA, dates for the examinations will be announced.” As reported by the indianexpress.com, the RRB started looking for an ECA after the question paper junior engineer exam was discovered to be in circulation on social media. However, no agency has been finalised yet. The Railway Minister also stated that candidates can apply from any regional centre.

