Why is NTA CSIR UGC-NET result delayed?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the result for the National Eligibility Test (NET) today, however, the CSIR NET which was also scheduled to be released today has been postponed. The registrations of both exams were open and concluded together and the result was also planned to be announced simultaneously. Yet, the CSIR NET result is not declared by the NTA. The result date is also not announced yet. Here is why:-

One day before conducting the exam, the NTA announced to postpone the CSIR-NET in the exam centres in Assam and Meghalaya region. At that time the region was facing unrest over the Citizenship Amendment ACT (CAA) protest. For these candidates, the exam was conducted again on December 28.

The NTA has not even released the answer key for the CSIR-NET. The result will be declared after the preliminary answer key is out. Candidates will raise objections against the same which will be observed and a final answer key and the result will be released later. The same is expected within this month.

A total of 2,82,116 candidates had applied from across the country to appear for the CSIR NET. Candidates who clear the CSIR NET are eligible for research under junior research fellowship.

