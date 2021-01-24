scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 24, 2021
West Bengal WBTET 2017 admit card released, here’s how to download

WBTET 2017: The recruitment exam will be held on January 31 from 1 to 3:30 pm. Download hall ticket at wbbpe.org

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | January 24, 2021 1:01:35 pm
WBTET 1200Download WBTET admit card at wbbpe.org. Representational image/ file

WBTET 2017: The admit card of the West Bengal Teacher’s Eligibility Test (TET 2017) has been released. The candidates can download the hall ticket through the website- wbbpe.org.

The recruitment exam will be held on January 31 in every district across the state. The TET exam is scheduled to be held in a single phase from 1 pm to 3:30 pm. Around 3.5 lakh candidates had applied to appear for the exam.

West Bengal WBTET 2017: How to download hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website- wbbpe.org

Step 2: Click on the link- ‘Download my TET-2017 admit card’

Step 3: In the new window, click on either ‘Login option A’ or ‘Login option B’

Step 4: For option A, candidate has to put district, candidate name, date of birth, for option B, use your user id and application number

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

The candidates from the general category will have to secure 60 per cent marks in the TET examination while SC/ST students will have to secure 55 per cent to be eligible for teaching.

The TET is a mandatory exam held for getting teaching jobs in state-aided primary schools. The recruitment exam will be conducted for 40,000 vacancies for the posts of primary teachers in the state.

