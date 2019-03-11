West Bengal WBPRB hiring for 3000 Excise Constable, check details

West Bengal WBPRB recruitment 2019: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has advertised for vacancies in Excise Constable posts. There are around 3,000 vacant posts of Excise Constable and the candidates can apply online through the official website from March 11, 2019.

The candidates need to possess a class 10 pass certificate, and the upper age limit should not be more than 27 years of age.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 3000

Name of the post: Excise Constable

WBPRB recruitment 2019: Important dates

Commencement of online application: March 11

Last date to apply online: April 10

Last date to pay offline application fee: April 12, 2019.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

The candidates should possess a Class 10 pass certificate.

Age Limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not be less than 27 years of age. The minimum age of the candidates should be less than 18 years.

The candidates will get age relaxation as per the official notification.

WBPRB recruitment 2019: Application fee

The general category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 220, while Rs 20 for SC/ ST category candidates.

How to apply:

The candidates need to apply online through the official website, policewb.gov.in on or before April 10, 2019.

