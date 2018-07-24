West Bengal WBHRB recruitment: Apply for 4,976 Staff Nurse posts at wbhrb.in

WBHRB recruitment 2018: There are 4976 vacancies for the post of Staff Nurse WBHRB recruitment 2018: There are 4976 vacancies for the post of Staff Nurse

WBHRB recruitment 2018: West Bengal Health Recruitment Board has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of staff nurse. There are 4,976 vacancies for the post of Staff Nurse, the candidates who are willing to apply can do so through the official website, wbhrb.in on or before July 30, 2018.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 4,976

Category wise vacancy details:

GNM: 3,099

Basic B.Sc.(Nursing): 1,740

Post Basic B.Sc.(Nursing): 137

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates have to get a degree from a Nursing Training School/ College. The candidates are required to have a proficiency in Bengali/ Nepali language.

Age limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 39 years as on January 1, 2018. The candidates’ age should not be less than 18 years. However, the candidates belong to SC/ ST/ OBC should get age relaxation as per official notification.

Pay scale:

The candidates will be in the pay scale of Rs 7,100 to Rs 37,600 with an additional grade pay of Rs 3,600 per month.

How to apply:

The candidates should apply through the official website, wbhrb.in on or before July 30, 2018.

Important dates:

Online application begins: July 21, 2018

Last date to submit online application: July 30, 2018 (before 8 pm).

For details, please visit the official website, wbhrb.in.

