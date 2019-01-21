West Bengal WBHRB recruitment 2019: Online application process closes February 25; 819 vacancies

WBHRB recruitment 2019: West Bengal Health Recruitment Board has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Facility Manager. There are 819 vacant posts and the candidates can apply through the official website, wbhrb.in on or before February 25, 2019.

The selected candidates will get a remuneration between Rs (7,100 to 37,600). The upper age limit of the candidates will not be above 39 years of age.

WBHRB recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total posts: 819

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates need to possess Bachelor’s degree from a college or institution accredited by University Grants Commission (UGC).

Age Limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not be above 39 years of age. The candidates’ age should not be less than 18 years. However, the candidates belong to SC/ ST/ OBC should get age relaxation as per official notification.

Pay scale: The candidates will be in the pay scale of Rs 7,100 to Rs 37,600 with an additional grade pay of Rs 3,600 per month.

How to apply: The candidates should apply through the official website, wbhrb.in on or before February 25, 2019.

WBHRB recruitment 2019: Important date

Last date to apply online: February 25, 2019.

