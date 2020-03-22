West Bengal PSC exams postponed amid coronavirus outbreak

West Bengal PSC exams postponed. Representational image/ file West Bengal PSC exams postponed. Representational image/ file

Coronavirus outbreak: Amid coronavirus outbreak, the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has postponed the written examinations scheduled to be conducted till April 5, 2020. The physical endurance test for the posts of fire operator was postponed that was scheduled to be held from March 23 onwards.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has deferred the Higher Secondary Uccha Madhyamik, class 11 examinations. The Higher Secondary examinations scheduled to be held on March 23, 25 and 27 have been postponed. The dates of the examinations will be notified after April 15.

The government has instructed to close all administrative offices, public institutions, pubs and restaurants till March 31. Till now, the state has four positive coronavirus cases.

