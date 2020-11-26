West Bengal Primary Teacher Recruitment 2020: Document verification begins for TET qualifiers

West Bengal Primary Teacher Recruitment 2020: Apply till December 1 through wbbpe.org. Representational image/ file

West Bengal Primary Teacher Recruitment 2020: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has started the document verification process of TET qualified candidates. The candidates who have passed the TET 2014 exam, and have appeared for the final teacher training exams can apply online for the document verification process.

“Online applications for the further process of recruitment through verification/ scrutiny of the testimonials for the ascertainment of training qualifications of TET-2014 qualified trained candidates,” read the official notification.

The application process for the West Bengal Primary teacher recruitment will be closed on December 1. The candidates can apply through the website- wbbpe.org.

WB TET 2014: How to apply online

Step 1: Visit the official website- wbbpe.org

Step 2: Click on the link- “Submit application form”

Step 3: Click on the link to proceed

Step 4: Enter roll number, date of birth

Step 5: Click on validate

Step 6: Save the confirmation page

Step 7: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

WB TET recruitment: Important dates

Commencement of application for verification: November 25

Last date of online application for verification: December 1.

The minimum qualification to apply for TET is higher secondary/ senior secondary (or class 12) pass certificate with at least 50 per cent marks and a two-year diploma in D.El.Ed. The reserved category candidates need to score a minimum of 45 per cent marks.

