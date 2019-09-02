West Bengal Police Warder recruitment exams 2019: Admit card released, how to download

West Bengal Police Warder recruitment exams 2019: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released admit cards for the competitive recruitment examinations for Warder/ Female Warder posts. The candidates who will appear in the examinations can download the hall ticket through the official website- wbpolice.gov.in.
The recruitment examination will be conducted for 816 vacancies out of which 695 were for male candidates and 121 for female candidates.
West Bengal Police Warder recruitment exams 2019: Steps to download admit card
Step 1: Visit the official website- wbpolice.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link
Step 3: Enter application number, date of birth
Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
To be selected for the job, candidates will have to appear for the preliminary test, mains, and physical endurance test. Selected candidates will have to undergo a training course at Swami Vivekananda State Police Academy or Subsidiary Training Centre, as applicable.