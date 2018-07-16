West Bengal Police recruitment: Admit card released, download at policewb.gov.in

West Bengal Police recruitment: The exam will be held to fill a total of 7229 posts West Bengal Police recruitment: The exam will be held to fill a total of 7229 posts

West Bengal Police recruitment: The West Bengal Police has activated the admit card link for the candidates for the positions of constables and sub-inspector. The admit card is available at the official website, policewb.gov.in. The preliminary written examination for recruitment to the post of SI/LSI of Police in West Bengal Police has been scheduled to be held on July 29. The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Admit cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the said examination.

West Bengal Police recruitment 2018: Download admit card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘West Bengal Police recruitment’ admit card link

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Enter the login details – application serial number and date of birth

Step 5: The admit card will appear

Step 5: Download and take a print out

The exam will be held to fill a total of 7229 posts. Earlier, the last date to apply for the constable posts is April 30, and for sub inspector/ lady sub-inspector posts is May 5.

Selection procedure:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination, physical measurement and interview. The written examinations will be of two parts preliminary and mains consisting of 100 marks, 85 marks. The interview will carry 15 marks.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd