West Bengal Police recruitment 2021: Application process begins for 1251 wireless operator posts, check details

West Bengal Police recruitment 2021: The application process for wireless operator posts in West Bengal Police Telecommunications has started on Monday, February 22. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the website – wbpolice.gov.in.

There are in total 1251 vacancies notified, 1126 for male candidates, and 125 for female candidates.

Eligibility criteria:

Education qualification: The candidates must possess Higher Secondary or (10+2) pass certificate from any recognised boards in science with physics and maths.

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 27 years as on January 1. There is a relaxation of 5 years for scheduled caste (SC), and scheduled tribe (ST) candidates, while 3 years for other backward class (OBC) category candidates.

Also, the applicant should read and write in the Bengali language. However, the language provision will not be applicable for the permanent residents of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong.

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website- wbpolice.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the recruitment notification link, and then click on the post want to apply for

Step 3: Sign in with credentials if not registered

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The candidates can apply through the website- wbpolice.gov.in till March 22.