West Bengal Police recruitment 2019: Apply for 8,419 constable posts from tomorrow

West Bengal Police recruitment 2019: The West Bengal Police has issued a recruitment notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the positions of constable. A total of 8,419 vacancies are on offer. Candidates can apply through the official website, wbpolice.gov.in. The online application process will begin on Tuesday, February 5 and candidates can apply till March 5, 2019.

The applicants must have cleared the Madhyamaik examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (class 12) or equivalent qualification. The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 27 years as on January 1, 2019, according to the official notification.

West Bengal police recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 8,419

Designation: Male Constable

West Bengal police recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Education qualification: The candidates must have cleared (class 12) Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent qualification.

Age limit: Candidate must not be less than 18 years of age and should not cross 27 years of age as on January 1, 2019. However, the candidates belonging to SC/ST category will get an age relaxation of five years, three years for OBC candidates is also notified. The upper age limit is also relaxable for the ex-servicemen, NVF and Home Guards Personnel (serving in West Bengal Police only) as per existing government rules. However, no age relaxation is available to civic volunteers.

West Bengal police recruitment 2019: Pay scale

The candidates will be in the pay band of Rs Rs 5,400 to Rs 25,200 with a grade pay of Rs 2,600

West Bengal police recruitment 2019: Selection procedure

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam, physical measurement test and interview. The written examinations will be of two parts preliminary and mains consisting of 100 marks, 85 marks respectively. The interview will carry 15 marks.

West Bengal police recruitment: Paper pattern

Paper pattern: Preliminary Written Test (100 marks)

General Awareness and General Knowledge: 50 marks

Elementary Mathematics (Madhyamik): 30 marks

Reasoning: 20 marks

Main Written Examination

General Awareness and General Knowledge: 25 marks

English: 25 marks

Elementary Mathematics (Madhyamik Standard): 20 marks

Reasoning and Logical Analysis: 15 marks

Note: – There will be negative marking for each wrong answer. ¼th of the allotted marks for a particular question will be deducted for each wrong answer. West Bengal Police Recruitment Board will decide the prescribed scheme and syllabus for the Final Written Examination. The qualifying marks in the Final Written Examination to appear for the next stage will be fixed by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board.

West Bengal police recruitment 2019: How to apply

The candidates may apply by visiting the official website, policewb.gov.in.

West Bengal Police recruitment 2019: Important dates

Commencement of online application: February 5

Last day to apply online: March 5, 2019.

West Bengal Police recruitment 2019: Application fee

The candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 170. However, for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates, the candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 20.

However, for the posts of sub-Inspector, the candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 270. The Schedule Caste, Scheduled Tribe candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 20.

