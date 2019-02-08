West Bengal police constable result 2018 declared at policewb.gov.in

Toggle Menu
West Bengal constable result 2018 declared at policewb.gov.in. Selected candidates will now have to appear for the physical measurement, medical and document verification test. A total of 7229 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment procedure.

West Bengal police constable result 2018: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPB) has announced the result for the recruitment exam for the post of constable at its official website, policewb.gov.in. The result announced is for the recruitment exam conducted in 2018. Selected candidates will now have to appear for the physical eligibility test (PET), physical measurement test and interview.

The exam is conducted for the recruitment at 7,229 posts; out of which 5,702 posts are for constables and 1,527 for sub-inspectors. The written examinations will be of two parts preliminary and mains consisting of 100 marks, 85 marks. The interview will carry 15 marks.

West Bengal constable result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, policewb.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘police constable written test result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using application number

Step 5: Result will appear

Candidates who clear all the recruitment rounds will be recruited at a monthly remuneration of Rs 5,400 to Rs 25,200 with grade pay of Rs 2,600.

