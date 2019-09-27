West Bengal police constable final results 2018 declared, how to check

West Bengal police constable final results 2018: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPB) has announced the final result for the recruitment exam for the post of constable at its official website, policewb.gov.in. The result announced is for the recruitment exam conducted in 2018.

The exam was conducted for the recruitment at 7,229 posts; out of which 5,702 posts are for constables and 1,527 for sub-inspectors.

West Bengal constable result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, policewb.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘police constable written test result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using application number

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Candidates who clear all the recruitment rounds will be recruited at a monthly remuneration of Rs 5,400 to Rs 25,200 with grade pay of Rs 2,600.

