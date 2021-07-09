West Bengal judicial service exam 2021 notification released

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the state judicial service exam notification 2021. A total of 14 vacancies have been notified by the commission. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website – wbpsc.gov.in.

The application process for the judicial service will begin on July 14. The last date to apply for the exam is August 5. The examination will be held in three successive stages, viz. preliminary examination, final examination (conventional type – written) and personality test.

West Bengal Judicial Service Examination 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

The aspirants should be holding a degree in law from any university or institution affiliated to any university recognised by the state government or the central government. They should be enrolled as an advocate in the roll of Bar Council of any state or union territory in India and should be able to read, write and speak in Bengali (not required for those candidates whose mother tongue is Nepali).

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be a maximum of 35 years and a minimum of 23 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as of July 9, 2021.

Only those who will clear the prelims will be allowed to appear for the final exam, followed by the personality test. The prelims will be held in Kolkata and Darjeeling and the final examination will be held at Kolkata