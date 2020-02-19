West Bengal Health Department driver recruitment: 300 posts for 8th pass, salary above Rs 25,000

West Bengal Health Department driver recruitment: Apply at wbhrb.in (Representational image) West Bengal Health Department driver recruitment: Apply at wbhrb.in (Representational image)

West Bengal Health Department driver recruitment: West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has invited applications for the post of driver at its official website, wbhrb.in. The application process will begin from February 20 and will conclude on March 4, 8 pm. A total of 300 posts will be filled through this recruitment exam.

To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for a driving skill test. Those who clear the same will b called for interview. The driving test will have a weighatge of 85 marks and interview will have that of 15. A final merit list will be created thereafter.

West Bengal Health Department driver recruitment: Eligibility

Education: Applicants should have studied up to class 8 and should have a driving license and five years of experience in driving with practical experience of driving heavy vehicle for two years. Candidates also should know about basic repairs of vehicles.

Age: The upper age limit is capped at 40 years. Age will be calculated as on January 1, 2020. The upper age is relaxed up to five years for SC, ST, three years for OBCs.

West Bengal Health Department driver recruitment: Fee

An application fee of Rs 160 will be applicable.

West Bengal Health Department driver recruitment: Salary

The minimum salary including the allowances such as HRA, medical allowance etc is Rs 25,924.

