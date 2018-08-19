West Bengal Group D recruitment results declared, check at wbgdrb.in

West Bengal Group D recruitment results: All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, wbgdrb.in West Bengal Group D recruitment results: All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, wbgdrb.in

West Bengal Group D recruitment results: The result of one of the largest recruitment examinations of West Bengal has been declared. Around 25 lakh candidates had appeared for the Group D examination, the results of which was declared on Saturday, August 18. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, wbgdrb.in. The merit list are also available on the official website.

The board has also sent the merit list of the provisionally selected and wait-listed candidates to the state government for the further selection process. Around 25 lakh candidates had appeared in Group D exam that was conducted in May 2017 to fill up 6,000 vacant posts in the state government.

West Bengal Group D recruitment results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, wbgdrb.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: In the new window, enter application number, date of birth

Step 4: Results will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The state government is conducting the recruitment process after a long gap, the last recruitment was held during the erstwhile Left Front government.

