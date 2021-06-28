West Bengal Civil Services 2021 revised exam dates announced, check schedule here

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) announced the revised exam schedule for the state civil services, audit and accounts service exams 2021. As per the schedule, the WB civil services prelims exam 2020 will be conducted on August 22. The exams were postponed due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is notified that the Commission has decided to hold the examinations which were postponed earlier as per the revised schedule. Revised dates of the above examinations are however tentative.” reads the official notification.

WBPSC will conduct the audit and accounts service (prelims) examination 2020 on August 7. Whereas, the WB civil services prelims exam will be conducted on August 22 which was earlier scheduled to be conducted on May 30.

The commission has also released the dates of the West Bengal civil service (mains) examination 2019. The exams will now be conducted from August 27 to August 31. These exams were earlier scheduled to be conducted from May 19 but were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

The West Bengal C.S. (Exe.) etc. examination consists of two parts – (1) written examination and (2) personality test. Written

examination will be held in two successive stages, viz., preliminary examination (objective type) and main examination (both objective and conventional type).

A number of candidates to be selected on the results of the preliminary examination will be allowed admission to the main examination and a number of candidates to be selected on the results of the main examination will be called to appear at the personality test.