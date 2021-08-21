West Bengal Civil Service Prelims 2021: Know exam day guidelines, things to remember

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) is going to conduct the West Bengal Civil Service (Prelims) 2021 exam on August 22, 2021. Earlier, the commission released the admit card on the website wbpsc.gov.in and all candidates have to appear in the exam along with a printed copy of the same. Here are a few other things to remember and important exam day guidelines for the WBCS 2021 exam.

It is the foremost requirement that candidates remember to download the admit card, print it out, and carry it to the designated exam centre on the day of the exam. Besides, candidates must also ensure to carry original valid photo identification viz. passport, aadhar card, voter card, etc.

WBPC syllabus 2021 is also uploaded on the official website and while candidates refer to it to brush up on preparations on the eve of the exam date, it is equally important to remember that certain items as specified by the Commission in the official advertisement are prohibited inside the exam hall. For example, the official advertisement clearly specifies that mobile phones and any other communication gadgets are prohibited inside the exam hall. Hence one must refrain from carrying any such item or engaging in other malpractices like cheating, impersonation etc.

It may be noted that the details of the exam venue are indicated on the WBCS admit card and candidates have to report to the centre as per the indicated reporting time. Candidates must note that they have to appear for the WBCS exam in the venue indicated on their admit card only. Under no circumstances can the designated venue be changed.

Besides, the admit card also contains important instructions regarding the exam which must be read and followed. Candidates are advised to wear a mask at all times and maintain physical distancing from each other. Any other COVID prevention protocol must also be strictly followed since the exam is being conducted amidst the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

While at the exam hall, and during the exam, candidates are expected to adhere to any and all instructions given by the supervisor/invigilator. Care should be taken to ensure that candidates do not make any stray marks on the OMR sheets during the Prelims exam. The complete details of the exam pattern of the Prelims exam are already notified by the Commission and candidates can check out the same on the official advertisement for the WBCS 2021 exam.

The candidates must be focused at all times and utilize the entire time effectively to score higher marks and make it to the WBCS merit lists 2021. The duration of the exam is 2.5 hours only and candidates have to solve 200 MCQs based on general studies in the prelims. One must always be diligent about time and manage the time properly to answer the highest number of questions correctly and ace the exam in the first attempt.